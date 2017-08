BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - European Union ministers on Tuesday approved plans to make social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube tackle hate speech and incitement to violence on their platforms.

While the proposals still need to be agreed with the European Parliament before becoming law, it would be the first legislation at EU level to tackle the sensitive issue of proliferating hate speech on social media. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)