FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU, in change of tack, keeps medicines filed under health
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 22, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

EU, in change of tack, keeps medicines filed under health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - New European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, in a change of tack, has decided to keep responsibility for medicines in the Commission’s division for health, rather than switching it to its industry unit.

The supervision of medicines is a hot topic in Europe, following a series of rows over access to clinical trial data, and the original plan to move it from the directorate general (DG) for Health and Consumers to the DG for Enterprise and Industry triggered protests.

Juncker said on Wednesday that responsibility for pharmaceuticals would now stay with DG Health because “medicines are not goods like any other”.

The European consumer organisation BEUC said it was pleased by the change of heart. “Today’s decision clearly signals to consumers that their health comes before economic interests,” it said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.