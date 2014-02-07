FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU wants to close Hinkley nuclear case by year-end
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

EU wants to close Hinkley nuclear case by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Union aims to decide by the end of the year whether it has any objections to the construction of the first nuclear plant in Europe since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, known as Hinkley Point C, in Britain.

The EU’s antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said he needed Britain to clarify why state aid is need to build the 19 billion euro plant near Bristol, southwest England, in a deal with French state-controlled utility EDF.

“We need the UK authorities’ cooperation. My intention is to be able to adopt a final decision on this before the end of the year,” he told reporters in London.

If the EU raises no state aid objections to the project’s 35-year power price guarantees and government-backed loans, it could also pave the way for more new nuclear plants in Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.