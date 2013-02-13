FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meat products have been fraudulently labelled-EU health chief
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Meat products have been fraudulently labelled-EU health chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - EU Health and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Tonio Borg said meat products had been fraudulently or negligently labelled and all countries who had handled it were under suspicion.

“It is evident that somewhere down the line, someone ... has fraudulently or perhaps negligently labelled a product in a deceptive way,” Borg told reporters, ahead of a meeting in Brussels late on Wednesday to tackle a scandal over the sale of horsemeat in products sold as containing only beef.

“We have to defend the internal market against any unreasonable unilateral actions by anyone against meat products because it would create terrible precedent.”

Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Charlie Dunmore, Adrian Wright, Justyna Pawlak

