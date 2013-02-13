FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU looking at country of origin labelling of processed meat
February 13, 2013

EU looking at country of origin labelling of processed meat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission is considering extending rules on place of origin labelling to processed food, EU Health and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Tonio Borg said on Wednesday.

Borg said a scandal over horsemeat sold as beef products in several European countries was due to someone breaking existing laws on product labelling, describing the product for sale.

“Whether we should, as is the case with fresh beef and fresh meat products, extend the labelling on place of origin also to processed food, we are studying this through an impact assessment report,” Borg told reporters. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, Adrian Croft, Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

