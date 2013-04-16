FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France finds most horsemeat in EU DNA tests - EU sources
April 16, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

France finds most horsemeat in EU DNA tests - EU sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 16 (Reuters) - France found more cases of illegal horsemeat in beef products than any other EU country, early results of DNA tests ordered in the wake of the scandal showed, with more than 1 in every 8 samples testing positive.

The European Commission is due to announce the final results of the tests later on Tuesday, but EU sources said a progress report from the bloc’s executive dated April 9 showed that of 353 tests carried out in France, 47 tested positive for horse DNA.

The progress report only included complete data for 11 EU countries. Germany found horse DNA in 29 samples out of 867. In Britain, 150 official tests carried out as part of the EU-funded programme returned no positive results for horsemeat. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by James Jukwey)

