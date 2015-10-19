FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU approves in principle state aid for HSH Nordbank
October 19, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

EU approves in principle state aid for HSH Nordbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had agreed in principle with German authorities on the state aid procedure for regional lender HSH Nordbank and had approved a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) guarantee increase.

Known primarily as a ship financier, HSH ran into trouble from the downturn in global trade that followed the financial crisis and had to seek support from its government majority owners, the state of Schleswig-Holstein and city-state of Hamburg.

“I am glad to announce that I have today reached an agreement in principle with the German authorities on the way forward to finally conclude the European Commission’s State aid procedure on HSH Nordbank and approve the 3 billion euro guarantee increase,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop)

