Hungary must clarify central bank doubts before EU/IMF aid talks

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary needs to do more to show it is committed to central bank independence before talks over EU/IMF standby lending can start, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

“We do need clarification of the commitments that Hungary has already made regarding the independence of the central bank,” Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde-Hansen told a regular briefing, when asked about the possibility of talks on precautionary financial support.

Economy Ministry State Secretary Zoltan Csefalvay told Polish media last month he hoped to seal a deal with the EU and the International Monetary Fund by April. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)