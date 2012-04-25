FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU ready to discuss financial aid for Hungary
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

EU ready to discuss financial aid for Hungary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission is ready to restart financial aid talks for Hungary after the country gave assurances its central bank law would be brought back in line with European Union law, a Commission spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Guarantees have been provided by the Hungarian authorities vis-a-vis the independence of the central bank ... which means that the Commission is today prepared to discuss financial assistance as requested by Hungary from the EU and the IMF last November,” Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told reporters.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.