#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

EU goes ahead with Hungary funds suspension but may lift sanctions quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - EU finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to suspend 495 million euros in aid to Hungary from 2013 for failing to keep its budget in check and will decide in June whether Budapest has done enough to escape the sanction, diplomats and officials said.

“A compromise has been found,” said one EU official.

Under the European Commission’s original proposal, Hungary needed to show by September that it could bring its fiscal deficit to below the EU threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 in a sustainable way to be off the hook.

It may now be pardoned in June if it takes action to satisfy the Commission and the finance ministers, an EU diplomat said.

