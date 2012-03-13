FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU may postpone Hungary fund suspension move until June
March 13, 2012

EU may postpone Hungary fund suspension move until June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - EU finance ministers are considering postponing a decision on whether to suspend 495 million euros in aid to Hungary until June after Germany and Austria signaled that the punishment may be too harsh, EU sources said on Tuesday.

Hungary’s neighbour Austria and others are concerned the freezing of the funds might undermine the country that has so far been unable to start talks with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a standby loan, officials and diplomats told Reuters.

“Austria and Germany proposed a compromise for a conditional suspension of funds. There is broad support but the European Commission is being tougher,” one official said.

