EU Commission takes action against Hungary over higher education law

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it started legal action against Hungary over the country's new higher education law passed on April 4th, saying it was not compatible with the fundamental internal market freedoms.

The Commission, which is the guardian of European Union laws, said that after an in-depth assessment, it concluded that the law is not compatible with the freedom to provide services and the freedom of establishment as well as the right of academic freedom, the right to education and the freedom to conduct a business as provided by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

The Commission therefore sent a letter of formal notice to Budapest, to which the Hungarian authorities have one month to respond.

"A letter of formal notice is a first step towards an infringement procedure but there time for Hungarian authorities to react to the letter of formal notice," EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a press briefing.

"Following the reactions, the Commission will decide on further steps." (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)