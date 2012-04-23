Hungary's Orban critical of "preconditions" to EU/IMF aid talks

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban blamed the European Union and the International Monetary Fund for a delay in resuming talks over financial aid for Budapest, saying on Monday that they needed to drop their “preconditions” for a standby loan.

“I believe if that if the IMF was ready to provide, not a loan, but a precautionary arrangement, that would be enough to stabilise the Hungarian economy,” Orban said at a gathering of business groups and diplomats in Brussels.

”We are not able to achieve a restart of the negotiations, so we would like to negotiate tomorrow morning, or this afternoon, but the answer is that there are some preconditions set up by the European Union probably, which are the conditions - not for the agreement - but for starting the agreement.

“That question raises the issue of double standards.”

Orban, who is in Brussels to make Hungary’s case for a standby loan, is due to meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Tuesday.