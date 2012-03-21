EU piles pressure on Hungary with court action

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission will on Thursday refer Hungary to the European Court of Justice over its special telecommunications sector tax, as the country’s tense relationship with Brussels comes under further pressure.

Hungary introduced the measure in 2010 to try to reduce its budget deficit.

Documents obtained by Reuters show Hungary will be referred to the ECJ, Europe’s highest court, under the EU’s infringement process. It has twice failed to respond to requests to make its tax legislation compatible with EU law.

Once the referral is made, Hungary could face severe fines if it does not change its laws.

The European Commission is already pursuing action against Budapest over its failure to modify laws on the independence of the central bank, the national data protection authority and the retirement age of judges.

In a move to boost revenue and try to meet an EU-stipulated budget deficit of less than 3 percent of GDP, Hungary introduced special charges in 2010, including windfall taxes on the retail, energy and financial sectors.

But the European Commission, the EU’s executive, said the telecoms tax, worth about $800 million over three years, was illegal and warned Hungary it would refer it to the ECJ if it did not take steps to amend the law.

The taxes, and economic policies that the International Monetary Fund and other institutions have referred to as unorthodox, have undermined confidence in Hungary’s centre-right government and left it at odds with the EU and its member states.

In March 2011, the Commission said it had concerns over the telecoms tax because, under EU rules, specific charges on telecoms operators have to be directly related to covering the cost of regulating the sector.

France and Spain have been referred to the ECJ over similar one-off telecoms taxes.

Telecoms operators in Hungary affected by the tax include Magyar Telekom -- a unit of Deutsche Telekom -- Telenor and Vodafone.