EU Commission clears Austria's 1.5 bln euro Hypo support for now

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators cleared a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.96 billion) emergency capital injection for Hypo Alpe Adria on Wednesday, on condition the Austrian state bank divests assets and closes nonviable operations.

The European Commission said Hypo, which was nationalised in 2009 to avoid a collapse which could have affected central Europe, needed the aid to comply with regulatory equity ratios by the end of the year.

“Austria now urgently needs to present a comprehensive plan for divesting the operative parts of the bank and winding down the nonviable rest,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The EU competition authority said the bank will need to modify its restructuring plan within two months to include asset sales.

Hypo’s latest bailout includes a 500-million-euro capital increase in the form of shares, and a state guarantee on subordinated Tier-2 capital instruments with a nominal value of 1 billion euros.

The bank has been running down some units and selling operations in southeastern Europe, Austria and Italy to get back on track, but difficult markets have slowed the process.

Repeated injections of taxpayer money into Hypo and other nationalised banks is making it difficult for Austria to lower its state budget deficit below the EU target ceiling of 3 percent of GDP. This year’s forecast is set to be at least 3.1 percent.