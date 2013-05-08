FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU imposes anti-dumping duties on India's steel wire exports
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 4 years

EU imposes anti-dumping duties on India's steel wire exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* EU says Indian producers were undercutting local firms

* Efforts to deepen EU-India trade are stalled

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has imposed provisional duties on India’s exports of stainless steel wire to counter dumping that has hurt Italian, German and Spanish producers.

Indian government support and a policy of selling the wire used in batteries at below production costs meant European companies had been unable to benefit from a booming market, the European Union said in its Official Journal on Wednesday.

The European Union and Asia’s third largest economy accuse each other of protectionism and talks towards a free trade pact that started in 2007 have stalled.

Europe wants access to India’s vast market of 1.3 billion potential customers, but Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel were unable to break the impasse during a meeting in Berlin in April.

The EU, which launched its steel wire investigation in August last year, said producers such as Germany’s Hagener Feinstahl, Spain’s Inoxfil and Italy’s Rodacciai suffered as Indian imports grew by almost 50 percent between 2007 and 2011.

Indian companies that could be affected include Kei Industries and Mukand Ltd.

“Prices of imports from India have remained consistently below prices of imports from other countries,” said European steel industry lobby group Eurofer, which brought the complaint.

“This has caused serious difficulties for European producers, which had to cut production and have reported significant losses from 2007 until 2011,” Eurofer said.

The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties come into force on Thursday and EU governments must now vote on whether to make the duties definitive for a period of up to five years. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.