EU's Almunia: likely to appeal ING bailout court ruling
March 12, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 6 years ago

EU's Almunia: likely to appeal ING bailout court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - EU regulators are likely to appeal against a court ruling in which Dutch bank and insurer ING won a victory against the European Commission over a 2008 financial bailout, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Monday.

“There is a high probability we will appeal,” Almunia told reporters.

Earlier this month, ING won a challenge against an EU ruling on its 10 billion euro bailout in 2008 that could result in the bank selling fewer assets.

Europe’s second-highest court ruled that the Commission had failed to show that ING gained an unfair advantage over rivals due to extra aid granted by Dutch authorities. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

