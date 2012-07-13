UPDATE 1-EU Commission raids auto thermal systems makers

(Adds background)

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - European Commission officials carried out raids on makers of thermal systems for cars in May, the EU executive said on Friday, part of a wider investigation into accusations that some European car parts producers are operating cartels.

“The European Commission can confirm that on May 22, 2012, Commission officials undertook unannounced inspections at the premises of companies active in the thermal systems and related products industry,” the Commission said in a statement.

Thermal systems are air conditioning and engine cooling products sold to car manufacturers.

The Commission did not name the companies it had visited and was immediately available for comment.

The EU has previously sent officials to check makers of seatbelts and airbags, bearings and car wire harnesses that link car computers to the rest of the vehicle.

The investigations can lead to deeper anti-trust probes and fines. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)