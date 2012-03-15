UPDATE 1-Insurers win concessions in EU capital debate

* Package of measures easing capital burden agreed -MEP

* Measures include matching, countercyclical premiums -MEP

By Huw Jones and Myles Neligan

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - European Union insurers are set to be spared the full impact of tough new capital rules for the industry, potentially saving them billions of euros, thanks to a last-minute agreement on Thursday between senior lawmakers.

Under the proposed deal between the European Parliament’s two biggest parties, a package of measures easing the capital burden for insurers will be reinserted, with some alterations, into draft legislation in time for a key vote next week.

Lawmakers had omitted the measures from a compromise proposal that was to have been voted on by the assembly’s Economic Affairs Committee on March 21, drawing criticism from insurers, with one industry source describing the document as a “complete non-starter.”

Experts say it will be harder for insurers to influence the shape of the rules, known as Solvency II, after the vote, as the proposals then become the subject of complex three-way talks between the European Parliament, Commission and member states.

The measures agreed on Thursday will shield insurers from the capital impact of market fluctuations and provide added protection to policyholders, Peter Skinner, the British socialist member of the European Parliament, told Reuters.

“The sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone could have been exacerbated without this deal,” he said.

“Insurance companies would have moved away from holding sovereign debt without these measures in place, but there are safeguards also in place for policyholders that any temporary adjustments are in line with their expectations.”

Skinner said the deal with Burkhard Balz, a German centre-right MEP who is steering the legislation through parliament, includes the continued use of “matching premiums,” of critical importance to insurers in Britain and Spain.

These allow insurers to hold less capital against annuities in recognition of the fact that since annuity holders cannot cash in their policies, losses on the bonds insurers buy to fund annuity payments need never be crystallised.

Under the deal, matching premiums would be replaced by a mechanism known as a “matching symmetrical adjuster” or MSA, Skinner said.

SHOCK ABSORBER

The agreement also allows insurers to hold so-called countercyclical premiums to smooth out the capital impact of short-term market fluctuations, and to use extrapolation techniques to estimate future interest rates.

Those are important concessions respectively to the French and German industries, home to the region’s two biggest insurers, Axa and Allianz

Solvency II, due to become law in Jan. 2013 ahead of full implementation a year later, is designed to make insurers hold capital in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, replacing a patchwork of less sophisticated national rules.

But the industry has warned that Solvency II, expected to lead to higher capital requirements, could force up the cost of insurance and pension products for European consumers.

There are fears that European insurers with operations in countries deemed to have less exacting regulations could be forced to hold extra capital against their local subsidiaries, potentially making them uncompetitive.

Brtain’s biggest insurer, Prudential, and the Netherlands’ Aegon have said they might relocate outside Europe because they fear Solvency II could harm their businesses in the United States.

The industry is also concerned that any delays in the EU legislative process could lead to the start date, already postponed from 2012, being put back again, prolonging uncertainty over their long-term capital requirements and deterring investors.

Under Thursday’s agreement in the European assembly, all three concessions would be reviewed by the European Commission, the European Systemic Risk Board and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, to check they are “fit for purpose” after an as-yet undecided period, Skinner said.

Combined, the centre right EPP party and the socialists in parliament have a majority in parliament.