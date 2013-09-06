FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deal for 2016 insurance rule start still possible -EIOPA
#Deflation
September 6, 2013 / 12:22 PM / in 4 years

Deal for 2016 insurance rule start still possible -EIOPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A 2016 start date for new European risk capital rules known as Solvency II is “difficult but possible,” the head of the EU’s powerful insurance supervisor, EIOPA, said on Friday.

Efforts to finalise the rules had run into trouble last year, particularly over the treatment of certain long term life insurance savings policies, but the European Parliament, the Commission and EU member states are due to restart negotiations next week.

“I am hearing encouraging signals that things are in the right direction,” Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told a press briefing. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

