FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU exec clears acquisition of MetLife Assurance by Rothesay Life
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

EU exec clears acquisition of MetLife Assurance by Rothesay Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission, the European Union’s competition watchdog, approved on Tuesday the acquisition of Britain’s MetLife Assurance Limited by another British firm Rothesay Life Limited.

“The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise any competition concerns, in particular because the merged entity will continue to face strong competition after the merger,” the Commission said in a statement.

Rothesay is an insurance company headquartered in London and jointly controlled by Blackstone Group L.P. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. MetLife Assurance Limited is also an insurance company currently owned by the US based company MetLife European Holdings LLC. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.