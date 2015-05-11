REUTERS SUMMIT-Insurers must speed business model change -EU watchdog

* For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click here

* EIOPA says insurers must maintain appropriate dividend policies

* Does not expect need for heavy industry capital increase

* Insurers must avoid credibility pitfalls -EIOPA chairman

By Jonathan Gould and Huw Jones

FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Insurers must exercise caution over dividends and speed changes to their business models to meet tougher capital rules from January, the European Union’s insurance watchdog said.

Record low interest rates are making it harder for insurers to achieve adequate returns to pay policyholders, raising questions over the sustainability of some companies in their current form.

“You need to have a change of business models, and we have seen some of that, but we need to see more,” Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told the Reuters Regulation Summit.

Changes could include greater diversification of assets held or a move away from life policies offering guaranteed returns that can be difficult to honour in times of prolonged low interest rates.

“The pace of change has to increase. We also need to see that there is a dividend policy that is commensurate with the fact that parts of the business may be under more stress,” Bernardino added.

He also wants insurers to address criticism that the commission paid to agents that sell their products is too high in a number of countries.

The watchdog has powers to put pressure on a national supervisor to intervene if an insurer is not making the required changes.

Though Bernardino agrees with last month’s call by the International Monetary Fund for prompt action he does not believe there is any immediate threat to insurers or their policyholders.

STRESS TESTS

The EIOPA, meanwhile, is sticking to its decision to hold stress tests for insurers every two years rather than annually, even though actual market conditions have turned out worse than the “adverse” scenario used for last year’s test. It’s first stress tests for pension funds, however, is due this year.

One of the big challenges for insurers is the EU’s introduction of tougher capital rules next January, known as Solvency II, and Bernardino said national supervisors from the 28 member states will tell him in September whether companies on their turf can meet the new requirements.

So far he has not seen any sign of national supervisors trying to shield insurers from the full force of EU rules, as has been the case with some banking regulators.

Bernardino played down market worries that insurers will come cap in hand for capital to boost their buffers, saying the requirement for more capital is not expected to be large overall, though he did acknowledge that there will be cases where companies will have to raise extra funds.

For those insurers who fall short, another option could be to diversify their investments to benefit from the new rules that penalise concentrations of the same asset.

Under Solvency II large insurers such as Aviva, Generali and Allianz will be allowed to use their own models, after vetting by supervisors, to tot up risks and calculate how much capital they need to hold.

CREDIBILITY WARNING

However, Bernardino is keen that the insurance sector avoid the travails of the banking sector, where lenders’ own measures have met with market scepticism over the true health and valuations of banks.

Supervisors will take action if they see the rules being used in such a way as to give an inflated view of capital strength, Bernardino said.

“This is a reminder that CEOs and boards of companies need to have this under their control. We don’t want to see in the insurance sector what our colleagues on the banking side have been seeing,” he added.

The EIOPA has also asked national supervisors to make sure insurers’ internal models include a capital safety cushion to account for risks in sovereign bond holdings, which have previously been treated as risk-free.

It is up each insurer how it accounts for the risk, but the EIOPA and national supervisors will check closely for consistency.

“We will be learning from what is done in practice; then we will come with more guidance, if needed,” Bernardino said. (Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits)