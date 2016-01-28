EU insurance watchdog names Italy's Parente as new exec

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The EU’s insurance watchdog, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, has named Italian regulator Fausto Parente as its new Executive Director, EIOPA said on Thursday.

Parente is currently head of supervisory regulation and policy at national and international level at Italian insurance watchdog IVASS. His LinkedIn page shows he has spent more than 20 years in insurance oversight.

Parente replaces Spaniard Carlos Montalvo, who is due to step down in March when his first term of office ends.

EIOPA has worked to develop risk capital rules for the insurance sector, known as Solvency II, which came into force at the beginning of this year and expected to transform business at large insurers such as Allianz, Axa and Generali, as well as smaller players.

Parente’s background chimes with a shift in EIOPA’s activity from developing Solvency II rules to ensuring their consistent application by national European supervisors.

The Executive Director runs the day-to-day operations of the EU watchdog, working closely with Chairman Gabriel Bernardino.

The appointment for a term of five years must be approved by the European Parliament. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by David Evans)