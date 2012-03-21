EU lawmakers back insurer-friendly capital rules

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s economic affairs committee overwhelmingly backed a draft law to implement new capital rules for insurers, including a package of measures that will make the new regime less burdensome for the industry.

The vote, carried by a majority of 37 to five, makes it virtually certain that the changes will survive into the final version of the new capital rules, due to come into force in January 2014.

Parliament and European Union governments will meet next month to finalise the text. EU states have already backed a version that includes the industry-friendly measures, regarded as critically important by insurers in Germany, France, Britain, Spain and Ireland.