By Foo Yun Chee
| PARIS, June 26
PARIS, June 26 Europe's top court is likely to
rule on Intel's appeal against a record 1.06 billion
euro ($1.19 billion) EU antitrust fine next year, an EU judge
said on Monday, a case that may affect companies such as Google
and Qualcomm in the EU's crosshairs.
The European Commission hit Intel with the record penalty
seven years ago, accusing it of trying to stifle rival Advanced
Micro Devices by giving rebates to PC makers Dell
, Hewlett-Packard Co, NEC and Lenovo
for buying most of their computer chips from Intel.
The U.S. chipmaker subsequently challenged the decision at
the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second highest.
Judges rejected its arguments in 2014, saying the Commission
had not acted too harshly in handing down the sanction amounting
to 4.15 percent of Intel's 2008 turnover against a possible
maximum of 10 percent. The company then appealed to the Court of
Justice of the European Union (ECJ).
"I expect a judgment sometime next year," Marc van der
Woude, vice-president at the General Court, told a competition
conference organised by Concurrence.
Intel got a boost last year when ECJ court adviser Nils Wahl
questioned whether the company's actions had really harmed
competition. The court follows such recommendations in four out
of five cases.
Google has been charged with promoting its services versus
rivals, among other charges, while U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm is
fighting EU charges of using anti-competitive methods, including
giving rebates, to squeeze a rival.
($1 = 0.8944 euros)