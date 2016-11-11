UPDATE 1-Auditors see little evidence to justify boost in EU investment plan

(Adds European Commission comment)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - EU auditors have criticised the European Commission's plan to boost a flagship investment scheme aimed at stimulating the bloc's faltering economy, saying there is scant evidence to justify the move, a year after its launch.

The opinion from the European Court of Auditors (ECA), published on Friday, comes a month after it said the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) may offer no added value as private investment made through the plan might have happened anyway.

Equipped with a 16 billion-euro guarantee from the EU budget and 5 billion in capital from the European Investment Bank, the EFSI aims to attract private investment at least 315 billion euros ($340 billion) by mid-2018.

The Commission wants to increase its guarantee to 26 billion euros and the EIB's share to 7.5 billion euros and to extend the programme to 2020, hoping that the private sector will put in 500 billion euros.

"This is a considerable change compared with the original timeline. It is still too soon for the economic, social and environmental impacts to be measured or for a conclusion to be drawn as to whether EFSI is achieving its objectives," ECA member Mihails Kozlovs said.

The ECA, which assesses EU spending, questioned the lack of a comprehensive impact assessment and the removal of a provision linking the continuation of EFSI to the results of an independent evaluation.

It said cutting the provisioning rate for the guarantee fund to 35 percent from 50 percent could lead to a potential liability for the EU budget of as much as 26 billion euros. Auditors also said the multiplier effect may be overstated.

The Commission rejected the criticism, saying it needed to take action now before a financing gap opens up in mid-2018, when the initial investment period ends.

"We cannot wait for the long-term results but must act now," a Commission spokeswoman said.

She said the expected 1:15 multiplier effect was realistic based on the plan's operations so far and that an independent external review of the EFSI by consultancy EY would be released next week.