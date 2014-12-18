FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says EU investment plan must be speedy, urges reforms
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Draghi says EU investment plan must be speedy, urges reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The president of the European Central Bank urged a speedy roll out of a new EU investment programme on Thursday, and called on the bloc’s member states to make a renewed push on structural reforms.

“It could contribute to raising confidence in the euro area,” Mario Draghi told reporters, commenting on a 315-billion-euro investment programme expected to be endorsed by a meeting of European Union leaders that he attended.

“It could be very effective provided it is speedy,” he said in Brussels. “The second condition is that it is used for investments where the rate of return is highest. The third important condition ... is that it should be the opportunity for a renewed push towards structural reforms.” (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.