EU lawmakers demand more information for small investors
November 20, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

EU lawmakers demand more information for small investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - European lawmakers voted on Wednesday for EU rules demanding that small investors receive a two-page explanation outlining the total costs and risks involved in what they are buying.

The law to provide a so-called key information document about investments is designed to increase transparency, preventing small savers from unknowingly buying risky or overpriced products.

If European countries agree, the law will apply across all 28 countries in the bloc.

Sven Giegold, a German member of parliament, said the rules would “provide clarity on the opportunities, risks and costs associated with key financial products, allowing consumers to make a more informed assessment.”

The change is aimed at preventing the sale of packaged products to unwitting investors. There are some exceptions such as certain insurance products, deposits and securities. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)

