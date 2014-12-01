FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says Juncker plan short on cash and details
December 1, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Germany says Juncker plan short on cash and details

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s 300 billion-euro plan to boost investment in Europe is not big enough and lacks details, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.

The amount is “not only not enough” but it is not clear what the money will be used for, Gabriel told reporters in Berlin.

“I‘m totally against putting up a stimulus programme,” he said, arguing it would be just a ‘straw fire’ and that at the end of the day the money would be gone and nothing lasting would come out of it.

Gabriel, who is also vice chancellor in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left coalition, added that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker needs to come up with a “list of projects” that could be used to promote European unity, similar to spending to promote German unity after the end of the Cold War.

There would then be enough investors who would join in, said Gabriel. He said that European integration would not ultimately fail over the question of “do we have enough money,” he said - the more important issue was getting the right framework.

Juncker announced a 300 billion-euro plan he hopes will boost investment without adding to public debt, by leveraging private-sector cash with a 21 billion-euro fund to be managed by the European Investment Bank. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Larry King)

