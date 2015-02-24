EU investment plan can work without states paying into fund-Katainen

PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s plan to revive the European economy by investing EU money, amplified by private funding, can work without the direct participation of member states, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday.

Instead, Katainen said he was hopeful some countries will use national development banks to co-finance projects.

The new Commission introduced its plans for 315 billion euros ($356.80 billion) of loans for infrastructure and small business in November.

The plan rests on using capital from the European Investment Bank and the European Union budget to provide guarantees for private investors who choose to back projects chosen by a team of EU experts.

The Commission also wants EU countries to pay into the fund to maximise the impact.

Germany, however, has expressed concern about governments adding to their already high debts, but it has said it would indirectly contribute to the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) through state-owned development bank KfW.

“It is not obvious that members states will chip in to the capital of EFSI,” Katainen, who is the bloc’s commissioner in charge of growth and jobs, said during a visit to Prague.

“But it is very obvious that many countries will use national (development) banks as an instrument to participate. That is more than welcome. Actually, it is a more efficient way to participate with the plan ... So I‘m quite hopeful that a few or several national promotional banks will participate.”

The European Union has drawn up a list of almost 2,000 projects worth 1.3 trillion euros that may be included in the investment plan, relying on private investors to fund infrastructure plans across the continent.