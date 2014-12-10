UPDATE 1-EU investment plan risks crowding out private sector -Polish finmin

(Adds Italian Finance Minister Padoan, details)

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The relatively small amount of public money in the European Union’s flagship investment plan risks crowding out the private sector, Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Wednesday.

The European Commission has proposed a plan in which 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in cash from the government-owned European Investment Bank and 16 billion euros of EU guarantees would be used to attract 15 times more private money.

The Commission said this structure would attract private investment, but Szczurek argued that the reverse might happen.

“If you have a capital structure where the seed capital is very, very small ... you end up with projects that are normally financed by the private sector anyway. There is a risk of crowding out something that is done in the markets anyway,” Szczurek said.

“We do hear complaints from the private sector that the EIB is a powerful competitor for their activity,” he said.

European Union finance ministers gave broad support to the investment plan on Tuesday, but officials pointed to several issues that still had to be resolved.

Szczurek, a former ING Group chief economist for central and eastern Europe, said the structure of the EU fund, which would assume the first loss on a project, meant it could become saddled with high costs over decades.

Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the EU had yet to agree how to choose which of the 2,000 identified projects worth a total of 1.3 trillion euros would be financed.

The options include leaving it to the EIB to pick the best projects, but officials said that some EU governments would also like to have a say.

Szczurek said that to diminish the risks of crowding out private investment and to widen the range of projects that could be financed from the EU fund, EU governments should buy shares in it -- an option envisaged by the Commission.

But no governments have so far made any declarations of how much money they would be willing to commit because it is unclear how the equity purchase would be treated under EU budget rules.

The Commission has said such an investment would be “treated favourably” when it comes to calculating a government’s deficit, which under EU rules must be below 3 percent of GDP.

Szczurek said unless the Commission made it completely clear that money invested in the EU investment fund would be excluded from deficit calculations, no government would opt to buy in.

Italy’s Padoan struck a similar note.

"We have to ask ourselves: What are the incentives for countries which already have very heavy budget positions to participate in this and just wait hopefully that some of the money of the fund will come to fund national projects?" he said.($1 = 0.8055 euros)