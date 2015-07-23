FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU watchdog agrees to ease pay packet rules on smaller asset managers
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

EU watchdog agrees to ease pay packet rules on smaller asset managers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Managers of smaller investment funds in the European Union would be exempt from new curbs on pay, the bloc’s markets watchdog said on Thursday under proposals set to trigger relief in the sector.

The curbs, aimed at reining in excessive risk taking, are similar to those introduced at banks already, such as deferring a portion of a bonus over several years.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published proposals to detail how such curbs would work in practice for managers of funds known as UCITS.

It said it would apply them in the same “proportionate” way as it was already doing under a separate reform of the hedge funds sector, known as AIFMD.

“In the interests of ensuring consistency between the UCITS remuneration guidelines and the AIFMD remuneration guidelines, therefore, ESMA considers it appropriate to make provision for a similar approach to disapplication in the draft guidelines,” ESMA said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.