Contributions to EFSI will be deficit-neutral under EU rules-Commission
January 13, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Contributions to EFSI will be deficit-neutral under EU rules-Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Money that European governments invest in shares of the European Fund for Strategic Investments will show in deficit statistics, but will be ignored in the European Commission’s assessment of compliance with EU budget rules.

Many European finance ministers have been concerned that if they invest in the EFSI, their deficits would grow and that would get them into trouble with the Commission because under EU rules countries have to run balanced budgets.

To alleviate such concerns, the Commission said capital injections into the EFSI would be budget neutral.

“The Commission now makes good on its commitment by stating that member state contributions to the EFSI will not be counted when defining the fiscal adjustment under either the preventive or the corrective arm of the pact (EU budget rules),” the commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)

