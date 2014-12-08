EU draws up 1.3-trillion euro investment list -document

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has drawn up a list of almost 2,000 projects worth 1.3 trillion euros ($1.59 trillion) as potential candidates for an investment plan aimed to revive the continent’s stagnating economy, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

“In total, almost 2,000 projects were identified with a total investment cost of 1,300 billion euros of which 500 billion (are) to be realised within the next three years,” said the document, which will be discussed by EU finance ministers on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8164 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Ingrid Melander)