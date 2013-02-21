FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran accumulates enriched uranium, heightens nuclear concerns -EU
February 21, 2013

Iran accumulates enriched uranium, heightens nuclear concerns -EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Iran continues to accumulate enriched uranium at 20 percent and 5 percent and is expanding its uranium enrichment capacity, deepening concerns over the nature of its nuclear programme, the European Union’s foreign policy spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman for the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Catherine Ashton said the expansion of uranium enrichment capacity by Iran included the installation of advanced centrifuges. (Reporting By Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Michael Roddy)

