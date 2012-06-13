FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oettinger: no delay on EU Iran ship insurance ban
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 13, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Oettinger: no delay on EU Iran ship insurance ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Union will not cancel or delay a July 1 embargo on EU countries providing shipping insurance for Iranian oil shipments, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.

When asked about the possibility of a delay or cancellation of the insurance embargo, Oettinger said: “No, let me say this, we have a clear position starting with the oil ban on the first of July.”

Asian importers of Iranian crude, particularly Japan and India, have been pressing the EU to reconsider the insurance embargo. The insurance market in the UK is the leading provider of protection and indemnity cover for the shipping markets.

Reporting by Alex Lawler, Vienna OPEC newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.