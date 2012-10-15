FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU governments agree new sanctions against Iran - EU statement
October 15, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

EU governments agree new sanctions against Iran - EU statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed major sanctions against Iran’s banking sector, shipping and industry on Monday, tightening financial pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme amid foundering diplomacy.

“Restrictive measures and conclusions on Iran (were) adopted,” said an EU statement from a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The new sanctions mark one of the toughest pushes against Iran by Europe to date and a significant change of policy for the 27-member bloc, which has so far focused on targeting specific people and Iranian companies with economic restrictions.

The measures include a ban on financial transactions, with some exceptions for those involving humanitarian aid, food and medicine purchases and provisions for legitimate trade, an EU diplomat said.

