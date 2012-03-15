FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Payments system SWIFT to cut off Iranian banks
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 15, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Payments system SWIFT to cut off Iranian banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - Belgium-based SWIFT, which operates the bulk of global cross-border payments, will cut off sanctioned Iranian banks on Saturday under tighter EU financial sanctions on Tehran.

SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) said in a statement on Thursday it would disconnect the sanctioned Iranian financial institutions from its messaging system on Saturday at 1600 GMT.

SWIFT has faced international pressure, particularly from the United States, to prevent Tehran from sending or receiving payments electronically, so as to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The United States and Europe accuse Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Iran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.