FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU members states agreed new Iran sanctions - Westerwelle
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

EU members states agreed new Iran sanctions - Westerwelle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union agreed to impose new sanctions on Iran on Monday to increase pressure over its disputed nuclear programme, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said.

“We have decided a further packet of sanctions to increase pressure, so that the negotiations are substantial,” he said.

The bloc had been expected to approve new restrictions against Tehran’s banking sector, industry and shipping, in one of the toughest pushes against Iran by Europe to date.

The sanctions come amid mounting concerns over the Islamic Republic’s military intentions and the failure of diplomacy to solve the atom stand-off.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.