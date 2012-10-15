EU's Ashton hopes talks with Iran can advance "soon"

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - There is still diplomacy with Iran over its nuclear programme and negotiations could move forward soon, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday.

“Absolutely. There is room for negotiations,” Catherine Ashton said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Ashton represents six major powers in their on-and-off talks with Iran.

“I do hope we will able to move forward soon with our discussions with Iran.”

EU foreign ministers are expected to approve a substantial new sanctions push against Iran on Monday, aimed at persuading Tehran to scale back its nuclear work.