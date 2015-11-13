FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB, EU Commission tell Ireland to cut public debt faster
November 13, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

ECB, EU Commission tell Ireland to cut public debt faster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ireland should accelerate the reduction of its still high public debt, the European Central Bank and European Commission said on Friday.

Following an examination of the country after its bailout, the institutions said: “The current very favourable economic and financial conditions give the government an excellent opportunity which should be taken to accelerate the reduction of the still high public debt.”

Click here to read the statement: here (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)

