EU positive about Ireland's early pay back of IMF loans -EU official

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European Union financial officials and institutions support Ireland’s request to be allowed to pay back early the International Monetary Fund’s part of its bailout, a senior EU official said on Monday.

In late 2010, Ireland borrowed money from both the IMF and the European Union to avoid bankruptcy after it was cut off from market financing.

Under the bailout deal, if Dublin wants to pay off any of the loans early, it has to pay back all lenders, not just one, unless the others agree.

“Colleagues are uniformly positive about this ... It is good for the Irish sovereign, it is good for the financial portfolio of Ireland, and it is also good for us,” the senior EU official, involved in the talks, said.

European Union finance ministers will discuss the issue at the end of the week at their informal meeting in Milan. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)