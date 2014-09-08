FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU positive about Ireland's early pay back of IMF loans -EU official
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

EU positive about Ireland's early pay back of IMF loans -EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European Union financial officials and institutions support Ireland’s request to be allowed to pay back early the International Monetary Fund’s part of its bailout, a senior EU official said on Monday.

In late 2010, Ireland borrowed money from both the IMF and the European Union to avoid bankruptcy after it was cut off from market financing.

Under the bailout deal, if Dublin wants to pay off any of the loans early, it has to pay back all lenders, not just one, unless the others agree.

“Colleagues are uniformly positive about this ... It is good for the Irish sovereign, it is good for the financial portfolio of Ireland, and it is also good for us,” the senior EU official, involved in the talks, said.

European Union finance ministers will discuss the issue at the end of the week at their informal meeting in Milan. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.