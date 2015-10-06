FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to push for revamped data transfer deal with U.S.
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

EU to push for revamped data transfer deal with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Union will press ahead with efforts to revamp transfers of personal data to the United States after an EU court ruled on Tuesday that the current system was illegal, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said.

“We have been working with the U.S. authorities to make data transfers safer for European citizens. In the light of the ruling, we will continue this work towards a new and safe framework for the transfer of personal data across the Atlantic,” Timmermans told a news conference.

“We will come forward with clear guidance for national data protection authorities on how to deal with data transfer requests to the United States in the light of the ruling.”

The highest EU court ruled on Tuesday that the Safe Harbour deal that allows thousands of companies to transfer data from Europe to the United States is invalid in a landmark ruling that follows revelations of mass U.S. government snooping. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.