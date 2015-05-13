FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU asks Italy to take measures on bad loans by end year
May 13, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

EU asks Italy to take measures on bad loans by end year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday urged Italy to take measures by end-year to help its banks’ accelerate the reduction of their bad loans, and also called for a reform of the shareholder structure of the country’s lenders.

“Further restructuring and consolidation of the Italian banking sector is warranted to... support the economic recovery,” the EU executive arm said in its annual economic policy recommendations.

In the document the Commission also asked Rome to “swiftly and thoroughly implement the privatisation programme” and use proceeds to reduce the public debt. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

