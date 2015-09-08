CORRECTED-EU's Vestager says no decision yet on Italian bad bank plan

(Corrects quote to say ‘ongoing consultation’ not ‘ongoing confrontation’)

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in talks with Italian authorities to set up a state-guaranteed vehicle, known as a bad bank, to help lenders offload soured debts but has not reached a deal yet, the EU’s state aid chief said on Tuesday.

“We are not any way near done yet but we are in an ongoing consultation with the Italian authorities on how this can be set up,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told a news conference in Strasbourg.

Reports in the Italian press about a nearing deal on the bad bank between the Italian authorities and the Commission sent Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s shares up on Tuesday as the bank needs to sell a batch of bad loans.

Vestager will be in Rome on Thursday and will hold meetings with representatives of the Italian government.