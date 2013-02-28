FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barroso says confident Italy will honour commitments
February 28, 2013

EU's Barroso says confident Italy will honour commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday said he was confident that Italy’s next government would honour its commitments and would not derail growing confidence in the euro zone.

Investors are nervous over whether the political gridlock that emerged from the Italian elections could hurt euro zone growth, and if support from the European Central Bank for a nation in trouble can be used if there’s no workable government.

“I‘m confident that Italy will honour its commitments,” Barosso told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dublin.

“I‘m quite confident that the government that will come from these elections will not undermine the positive climate of confidence that has been building up,” he said.

