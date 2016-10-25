FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU executive asks Italy to explain rising 2017 budget deficit
October 25, 2016 / 6:25 PM / in 10 months

EU executive asks Italy to explain rising 2017 budget deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission asked Italy on Tuesday to explain why its 2017 structural budget deficit is rising instead of falling as requested by EU finance ministers and why the headline budget gap is to be much higher than Rome promised in May.

The letter from the European Union's executive arm to Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is part of the Commission's responsibilities to check if the main assumptions of euro zone governments budgets are in line with EU law. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alison Williams)

