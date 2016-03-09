UPDATE 1-EU Commission warns Italy over its budget, urges measures

(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission warned Italy on Wednesday that its 2016 budget may break EU fiscal rules and urged Rome to take measures to redress the situation.

The warning came in a letter sent to the Italian authorities. Similar letters were sent to Belgium, Croatia, Finland and Romania. Spain received a more formal warning to reduce its excessive deficit.

“We have identified six countries whose budgetary strategies may entail risks to respecting their commitments under the Stability and Growth Pact. There is still time to take necessary measures and this is why we are sending an early warning signal today,” the Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

The Commission letter followed a joint statement of euro zone finance ministers on Monday that warned Italy over its high debt and its expansionary 2016 budget.

Italy’s debt is the second biggest in the European Union, after Greece. It is projected to be 132.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in 2016, well above the 60 percent ceiling set by EU rules, according to forecasts of the European Commission.

Italy’s 2016 budget respects EU rules on the headline deficit which is safely below the 3 percent GDP ceiling, but the country’s structural deficit, which excludes one-off revenues and payments and the effect of the business cycle, is rising, rather than falling as it should according to the rules.

The Commission warnings come before European Union governments are supposed to submit their budgetary plans for the coming years to Brussels. The plans are to be sent in preferably by 15 April, but no later than the end of April.

“We have now done everything we can to alert national authorities to compliance risks. It is now up to them to take this input on board when they submit their medium-term fiscal plans in April,” the EU commissioner for economic affairs Pierre Moscovici said in a statement.

The Commission will decide in May whether Italy and the other countries have taken sufficient measures.

In May, The EU Executive will also say how much leeway Italy will get in 2016 under EU fiscal rules for reforms, investments and exceptional expenditures, such as the refugee crisis.

EU finance ministers warned this week that even if Italy got all the flexibility it has asked for, which amounts to around 10 billion euros of further deficit spending, it would still be at risk of breaking EU fiscal rules. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)