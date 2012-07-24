Italian official denies joint statement on EU help

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - An Italian official denied on Tuesday that Rome had joined France and Spain in issuing a joint statement calling for the application of measures agreed at the last European Union summit.

Earlier a statement issued by the Spanish government said Spain’s European Affairs secretary Inigo Mendez de Vigo and his French and Italian counterparts Bernard Cazeneuve and Enzo Moavero had called for “the immediate implementation of the agreements from the last European Council on June 29 and 29.”

“I don’t know where they got that from. There’s nothing like that here or in other capitals,” the Italian official said in an telephone text message, communicating on condition of anonimity.