EU's Rehn: Italy needs political stability for reforms, growth

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italy must soon return to political stability to make the reforms it needs to return to growth, the European Union’s top economic official will say on Tuesday.

“I want to express my strong hope that Italy will return to political stability as soon as possible, in order to be able to take the many important decisions that are needed for the sake of returning to growth and job creation,” Olli Rehn will say during a visit to Paris, according to prepared remarks.

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s decision to order five ministers to resign has plunged Italy into political chaos and left the euro zone’s third-largest economy without a fully operational government, prompting warnings that its sovereign debt rating is at risk.